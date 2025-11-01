Like a Dragon/Yakuza Game Series Gets Stage Play

Fans can vote on game characters to join cast of show

Sega announced on Friday its Like a Dragon / Yakuza game series will get a stage play as part of the 20th anniversary celebrations. Sega is also hosting a character popularity poll, and the top 10 characters will appear in the show. The voting period is from October 31 through November 21, and is available in English. Sega will announce the results on December 7.

The company announced on September 24 the franchise would get a crossover live-action video with the Nihon Tōitsu original video series.

The video will be based on the first Yakuza game, with the story leading up to the upcoming Yakuza Kiwami 3 remake game. Yakuza Kiwami 3 and the accompanying Yakuza 3: Dark Ties spinoff game will launch as one release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam worldwide on February 12.

Like a Dragon: Yakuza ( Ryū ga Gotoku ~Beyond the Game~ ), a live-action series based on the Like a Dragon/Yakuza game series, began streaming on Amazon Prime Video in October 2024.

Yakuza Kiwami 2 and Yakuza Kiwami games — both remakes of the original Yakuza ( Ryū ga Gotoku , or Like a Dragon ) and Yakuza 2 action games, respectively — launch for Switch 2 on November 13. Sega released Yakuza Kiwami for Nintendo Switch in October 2024.

Yakuza 0: Director's Cut , the updated Switch 2 version of its 2015 Yakuza 0 game, launched on June 5, the same day the console debuted. The updated version features new cutscenes, an online multiplayer mode, and a new English dub .

The Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth ( Ryū ga Gotoku 8 ) adventure role-playing game launched in January 2024 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Windows and Steam . The game is a direct sequel to Yakuza: Like a Dragon . Sega announced the game in September 2022 as the eighth and newest mainline entry in the Yakuza/Like A Dragon franchise.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii ( Ryū ga Gotoku 8 Gaiden: Pirates in Hawaii ), a spinoff game of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth , launched worldwide for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Steam on February 21. The game features Goro Majima as the protagonist, and takes place half a year after Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth . The story centers on Majima after he arrives at a beach after losing his memory, and how he comes to lead a band of pirates.

Sources: Ryu ga Gotoku Studio's X/Twitter account, 4Gamer (杉浦 諒)