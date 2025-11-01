Spy×Family Anime Previews Bus Hijacking Arc in New Video

New arc begins on November 8

TOHO animation confirmed in a new promotional video for the third anime season based on Tatsuya Endō 's Spy×Family manga on Saturday that the bus hijacking arc will begin next Saturday, November 8.

Image via Spy x Family anime's website ©遠藤達哉／集英社・SPY×FAMILY製作委員会

The third season premiered on October 4 at 11:00 p.m. on TV Tokyo , TV Osaka , TV Aichi , TV Setouchi , TV Hokkaido , and TV Kyushu . It also aired on BS TV Tokyo on October 5. Crunchyroll is streaming the new season as it airs in Japan worldwide excluding Asia. Crunchyroll began streaming the season's English dub on October 18.

Past seasons' episode director Yukiko Imai is directing the third season at Wit Studio and CloverWorks , replacing second season directors Kazuhiro Furuhashi and Takahiro Harada . Yuki Takeuchi ( Ishura , Witch Watch ) and past seasons' episode art director Tomomi Sugimoto are now in charge of art setting, Keita Watanabe ( Wind Breaker 3D director) is the CG director, and Rina Koguchi ( Black Butler: Emerald Witch Arc , YATAGARASU: The Raven Does Not Choose Its Master ) is the third season's editor.

Spitz performs the opening theme song "Hi o Mamoru" (Protect the Light), and Lilas Ikuta performs the ending theme song "Actor."

The first anime season's first half premiered in April 2022, and the second half premiered in October 2022. The anime's second season premiered in October 2023 and aired for 12 episodes.

The SPY×FAMILY Code: White anime film opened in Japan in December 2023.

Viz Media is publishing Tatsuya Endō 's original and ongoing manga in English, and it describes the story:

Master spy Twilight is the best at what he does when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions in the name of a better world. But when he receives the ultimate impossible assignment—get married and have a kid—he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!

Shueisha is simultaneously posting the manga in English on its MANGA Plus service. Viz Media added the manga to its app as part of its Shonen Jump subscription in September 2019. The company is also publishing the manga in print.

The manga has also inspired a stage musical that ran in March-May 2023. The second stage musical runs from September to December this year.

