The Pinkfong Company Unveils Children's Animated Series Kikipuppup Co-Produced with Japan's TBS

Kikipuppup centers on emotions, relationships through comedic storytelling

Image via The Pinkfong Company's website © Pinkfong

The Pinkfong Company announced on October 30 that it will release its new intellectual property (IP) Kikipuppup, an animated series co-produced with Japanese broadcaster TBS Television .

Kikipuppup is the company's next-generation IP following Pinkfong, Baby Shark, Bebefinn, Sealook , and Moon Shark .

The project premiered globally on YouTube on October 31, and will have its television debut in Japan on TBS next year.

The Pinkfong Company established a local subsidiary in Japan and signed a strategic partnership with TBS in April to strengthen its distribution network. Kikipuppup is the first outcome of that collaboration.

Unlike conventional children's content focused mainly on music and adventure, Kikipuppup centers on emotions and relationships through comedic storytelling. The series follows three characters—Kiki, a proud cat; Puppo, an optimistic dog; and Vex, a mischievous rival—who help children naturally learn empathy and emotional expression.

Source: The Pinkfong Company's press release