Webtoon-Based Live-Action Thriller Series Dear X to Premiere on November 6

Show will have simultaneous release in South Korea, 18 countries across Asia-Pacific region

Image via TVING's X/Twitter account © TVING

The upcoming live-action series Dear X will release its first four episodes on November 6 at 6:00 p.m. KST on TVING, a Korean streaming platform.

Dear X is a melodrama thriller that follows Ah-jin Baek (You-jung Kim), a top star who has built her success by stacking and trampling over the scars of her childhood. Jun-seo Yoon (Young-dae Kim) is Ah-jin's lifelong protector, safe haven, and fatal weakness.

Do-hoon Kim takes on the role of Jae-oh Kim, whose life's purpose changes with just one word from Ah-jin. Having survived years of abuse from his father, Jae-oh finds meaning in Ah-jin, sharing her pain and willingly becoming her shadow. His dangerous loyalty stands in stark contrast to Jun-seo's devotion.

At a press conference held on October 30 in Seoul, the director Eung-bok Lee described the show as “a dark romantic thriller about a devil with the face of an angel and two angels trying to protect her,” adding that he “learned a lot from You-jung Kim during production.”

Dear X marks TVING's first global co-production with HBO Max , and will be released simultaneously in South Korea and in 18 countries across the Asia-Pacific region. Currently, a release date for the United States has not been decided.

The English version of the Dear X webtoon is available on WEBTOON . VANZIUN drew the series, which ended in 2021.

Source: Hankyung (So-yeon Kim)