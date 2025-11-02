Crime Noir Webtoon I Am a Sinner Confirmed for Live-Action Adaptation

Story depicts 2 men's partnership, betrayal in lawless city filled with money, drugs, violence

Image via Kakao Page's website © Kakao Webtoon

Korean entertainment media outlets confirmed on October 29 that a live-action adaptation of I Am a Sinner, based on the Kakao Webtoon series by author Imugi, is in the works. Actors Seo-joon Park and Tae-goo Um will lead the cast.

Set in the 1980s, the crime noir series follows “Paeng-i,” a man who rises from a tragic past to dominate the underworld, and “Saeng-dak,” a ruthless survivor who will do anything to stay alive. The story depicts their partnership and betrayal in a lawless city filled with money, drugs, and violence.

Park will play Paeng-i, the lone survivor of a gold shop massacre who seizes the stolen goods and becomes entangled in the drug trade. His character is described as a calculating and cold-blooded figure who orchestrates gang wars to achieve his ambitions.

Um has been offered the role of Saeng-dak, a fierce and loyal fighter who climbs the ranks of a criminal organization through grit and violence. Despite his brutal exterior, he is deeply devoted to the woman he loves.

Originally serialized on Kakao Webtoon in 2022, I Am a Sinner gained attention for its gritty depiction of crime and survival.

Currently, an official English version of the webtoon is not available.

Source: YTN (Nae-ri Kang)