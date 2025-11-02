Let's Do It Already! Creator Aki Kusaka's Dōse Nakunara Koi ga Ii Manga Ends in 4 Chapters

Series debuted in December 2022

Aki Kusaka announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Saturday the Dōse Nakunara Koi ga Ii (If I'm Going to Cry Anyway, Love is Fine) manga will end in four chapters, and in the 11th compiled book volume.

Image via Aki Kusaka's X/Twitter account © Aki Kusaka, Shueisha

The series follows high schooler Hodaka, who moves frequently due to her father's work. On the day of her high school entrance ceremony, she bumps into a boy wearing the same uniform. They both take the elevator when an incident occurs.

Kusaka launched the series in Shueisha 's Margaret magazine in December 2022. Shueisha shipped the ninth compiled book volume on August 25 and the 10th volume ships on November 25.

Kusaka launched the Let's Do It Already! manga in Shueisha 's Margaret magazine in May 2020. The series ended in November 2022 with nine volumes. Viz Media publishes the series in English.