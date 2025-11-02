Live-Action Crying Freeman Actor Tchéky Karyo Dies

Actor known for roles in La Femme Nikita film, The Missing series

Tchéky Karyo in 1992 by Georges Biard, licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0 Image via Wikimedia Commons

Entertainment news outlet Deadline reported on Friday that French actordied on Friday of cancer. He was 72.

Karyo played Detective Netah in the 1995 English live-action film based on Kazuo Koike and Ryōichi Ikegami 's Crying Freeman manga.

Karyo was born in Turkey in 1953, and he and his family moved to France when he was young. He began acting in films in his late 20s. His breakthrough role came in 1990 in Luc Besson's La Femme Nikita film as Bob. He had many starring and supporting roles in films in the 1990s such as Nostradamus, Joan of Arc, Bad Boys , and GoldenEye .

He also had roles in films such as A Man and His Dog and Pieces of Me . He played detective Julien Baptiste in the British series The Missing , for which he earned a nomination at the 2015 Monte-Carlo TV Festival.

His most recent role was in the French film Faster , which opened in April. Overall, he had credits in more than 100 film and television works across a span of 40 years.



Source: Deadline (Erik Pedersen)