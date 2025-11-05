×
Netflix Announces Cosmic Princess Kaguya! Anime Film by Director Shingo Yamashita

posted on by Alex Mateo
Movie featuring music from Vocaloid producers streams on January 22

Netflix announced on Wednesday the Cosmic Princess Kaguya! (Chō Kaguya-hime!) anime film, which it will stream on January 22. The company unveiled a trailer and a visual:

Cosmic Princess Kaguya!
Image courtesy of Netflix
© コロリド・ツインエンジンパートナーズ

The movie stars:

Yūko Natsuyoshi as Kaguya
Cosmic Princess Kaguya! Kaguya
Image via Cosmic Princess Kaguya! anime's website
© コロリド・ツインエンジンパートナーズ
Anna Nagase as Iroha
Cosmic Princess Kaguya! Iroha
Image via Cosmic Princess Kaguya! anime's website
© コロリド・ツインエンジンパートナーズ
Saori Hayami as Yachiyo
Cosmic Princess Kaguya! Yachiyo
Image via Cosmic Princess Kaguya! anime's website
© コロリド・ツインエンジンパートナーズ

Shingo Yamashita (Pokémon: Twilight Wings, opening animation for Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, 2022 Urusei Yatsura) is making his feature-length directorial debut in a collaboration between his Studio Chromato and Studio Colorido. Hechima (The Idolmaster Gakuen) and Akihiro Nagae (Drifting Home) are designing the characters.

The film features songs by Vocaloid producers Ryo (supercell), kz (livetune), 40mP, HoneyWorks, Aqu3ra, and yuigot.

The film is set in the virtual realm Tsukuyomi, and the story is a modernized take on the Japanese legend The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter.

Source: Press release

