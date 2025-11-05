News
Netflix Announces Cosmic Princess Kaguya! Anime Film by Director Shingo Yamashita
posted on by Alex Mateo
Netflix announced on Wednesday the Cosmic Princess Kaguya! (Chō Kaguya-hime!) anime film, which it will stream on January 22. The company unveiled a trailer and a visual:
The movie stars:
Shingo Yamashita (Pokémon: Twilight Wings, opening animation for Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, 2022 Urusei Yatsura) is making his feature-length directorial debut in a collaboration between his Studio Chromato and Studio Colorido. Hechima (The Idolmaster Gakuen) and Akihiro Nagae (Drifting Home) are designing the characters.
The film features songs by Vocaloid producers Ryo (supercell), kz (livetune), 40mP, HoneyWorks, Aqu3ra, and yuigot.
The film is set in the virtual realm Tsukuyomi, and the story is a modernized take on the Japanese legend The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter.
Source: Press release