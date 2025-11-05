Netflix Announces Cosmic Princess Kaguya! Anime Film by Director Shingo Yamashita

Movie featuring music from Vocaloid producers streams on January 22

Netflix announced on Wednesday the Cosmic Princess Kaguya! ( Chō Kaguya-hime! ) anime film, which it will stream on January 22. The company unveiled a trailer and a visual:

Image courtesy of Netflix © コロリド・ツインエンジンパートナーズ

The movie stars:

Yūko Natsuyoshi as Kaguya

Anna Nagase as Iroha

Saori Hayami as Yachiyo

Shingo Yamashita ( Pokémon: Twilight Wings , opening animation for Jujutsu Kaisen , Chainsaw Man , 2022 Urusei Yatsura ) is making his feature-length directorial debut in a collaboration between his Studio Chromato and Studio Colorido . Hechima ( The Idolmaster Gakuen ) and Akihiro Nagae ( Drifting Home ) are designing the characters.

The film features songs by Vocaloid producers Ryo ( supercell ), kz (livetune), 40mP , HoneyWorks , Aqu3ra , and yuigot .

The film is set in the virtual realm Tsukuyomi, and the story is a modernized take on the Japanese legend The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter .

Source: Press release