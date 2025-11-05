Saki Ichibu's Hametsu o Hikaeta Akuyaku Reijō ga Muri Shite Heroine wo Enjita Kekka Light Novel Gets Manga

Shogakukan 's Manga ONE website launched a manga adaptation of Saki Ichibu 's Hametsu o Hikaeta Akuyaku Reijō ga Muri Shite Heroine wo Enjita Kekka ~Taida na Yosei ga Akogare Nanoni, Daini Ōji no Dekiai Route ni Konwakuchū~ (The Evil Villainess Who Managed to Avoid Her Own Downfall is Forced to Become the Heroine ~Despite Wanting to Live Out the Rest of Her Days in Peace, She Still Gets on the Route to Having the Second Prince's Affections~) light novel on Saturday. Tamago Aoi is drawing the manga.

Image via Manga One © Saki Ichibu, Tamago Aoi, Shogakukan

The isekai villainess manga's story begins when a woman who used to work for an exploitative company dies and is reincarnated into an otome game world as the villainess character Seraphina. Deciding that she has done a lifetime's worth of abusive work, she decides to live out her days in peace and idleness, simply doing enough to avoid Seraphina's downfall in the story, and sleeping as much as she wants. But in the process of doing so, somehow she increases her affection points from all the characters around her, and she enters the romance route before she knows it.

Ichibu published the original light novel under Starts Publishing in December 2023.

Ichibu began serializing the Formerly, the Fallen Daughter of the Duke story on Shōsetsuka ni Narō in March 2020, and ended it in May 2020. Mag Garden published the first print volume with illustrations by Nemusuke in December 2020, and the sixth volume will ship on November 10. J-Novel Club is releasing the novels in English, and it released the fifth volume on June 27.

Ushio Shirotori launched the manga adaptation in Mag Garden 's Mag Comi website in September 2020. Mag Garden published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on April 15. Tokyopop releases the manga in English, and published the sixth volume on June 10. The manga has been on hiatus since July 10 due to Shirotori's recovery after the birth of her second child. Shirotori expects that she will have recovered by winter.

Cross Infinite World also released Ichibu and Cocosuke 's I'll Use This Do-over to Become the Ideal Lady's Maid! ( Yarinaoseru Mitai nano de, Kondo Koso Akogare no Jijo wo Mezashimasu! ) in July 2023.

Source: Manga ONE website and X/Twitter account

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.