The Obsessed Anime Film Reveals Lyric Music Video for Theme Song

Bandai Namco Filmworks streamed a lyric music video on Wednesday of Awesome City Club 's theme song "Fanfare" for The Obsessed , the musical anime film of Shinji Ishii 's Toritsukare Otoko (Obsessed Man) novel.

The film will open in Japan on Friday. The 38th Tokyo International Film Festival screened the film.

Ae! group member Masaya Sano plays Giuseppe. Moka Kamishiraishi plays Pechka.

Other cast members include:

Sano also sings the songs in the film with Kamishiraishi. Awesome City Club member atagi is contributing to a film's soundtrack for the first time with five songs in Toritsukare Otoko and part of its background music, including the film's theme song "Fanfare." Sano and Kamishiraishi perform "Fanfare ~Koi ni Ukarete~" (Fanfare ~Giddy in Love~), an in-movie version of the theme song, as their respective characters.

Wataru Takahashi ( Crayon Shin-chan 2014, 2016, 2018, 2021 films) is directing the film at Shinei Animation , with a script by Naoyuki Miura ( Fujoshi, Ukkari Gay ni Kokuru. ). Masatsugu Arakawa ( Windy Tales , Medabots Spirit ) is designing the characters. Bandai Namco Filmworks is distributing.

Ishii released the novel in 2001. The novel centers on Giuseppe, a man known in his town as the "Obsessed Man," due to his tendency to be obsessed about a particular thing for short amounts of time, during which he pays no heed to anything else. One day, he sees a balloon seller named Pechka, and he falls in love at first sight. Though Giuseppe tries to get close to Pechka, the sadness that Pechka holds in her heart keeps him at a distance. Giuseppe enlists the aid of his mouse friend Cielo, as he uses the things he was previously obsessed about to slowly help Pechka.

Source: Bandai Namco Filmworks ' YouTube channel





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.