Crunchyroll Streams Natsume's Book of Friends 7th Season Anime's Bonus Episode

Image courtesy of Sony Music Labels © 緑川ゆき・白泉社／「夏目友人帳」製作委員会

Crunchyroll started streaming on Tuesday the bonus episode of Natsume Yūjin-Chō Shichi , the seventh season of the anime franchise based on Yuki Midorikawa 's Natsume's Book of Friends ( Natsume Yūjin-Chō ) manga. The episode is titled "The Outstretched Hand." The episode streams with English subtitles and an English dub . The bonus episode is included in the fifth Blu-ray and DVD volume of the seventh season, which shipped in Japan on April 23.

The seventh season anime debuted on TV Tokyo and its affiliates in October 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India.

Yuki Midorikawa 's Natsume's Book of Friends ( Natsume Yūjin-Chō ) manga debuted in Hakusensha 's LaLa DX magazine in June 2003, but has run in LaLa since 2007. Viz Media is releasing the ongoing series in English.

The anime seasons and Midorikawa's original manga revolve around Natsume, a boy who has been able to see yōkai since he was little. Unfortunately, humans shun him, and there is not much fondness between him and yōkai either. One day, he inherits a Yūjin-Chō ("Book of Friends") from his grandmother. The book is actually full of contracts that his grandmother made to trap yōkai. As one yōkai after another shows up, Natsume tries to release or help them — even while many of them seek vengeance on him.

The anime's sixth season premiered in April 2017. The show had 11 episodes and two OVAs. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

The Natsume Yujin-cho the Movie: Ephemeral Bond film debuted in September 2018. Aniplex of America released the film on Blu-ray Disc. Aniplex of America screened the film at the Anime NYC convention in November 2018. The anime tells an original story.

The Natsume’s Book of Friends: The Stone Waker and the Strange Visitor film opened in Japan in January 2021. Funimation streamed the film.

The franchise 's first game adaptation titled Natsume Yūjin-Chō Hazuki no Shirushi ( Natsume's Book of Friends : August Chronicle) launched for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on June 5.

Source: Crunchyroll via @AIR_News01