Institute of North Korean Studies Releases Webtoon Adaptation of Eun-kyung's Diary for Free

Original book depicts daily life of North Korean high school girl

Image via Kyobo Books' website © INKS

Eun-kyung's Diary , often referred to as the North Korean version of Anne Frank 's The Diary of a Young Girl , has been adapted into a webtoon and is available for free.

The Institute of North Korean Studies (INKS) in South Korea announced that a webtoon depicting the daily life of a North Korean high school girl will be distributed through the institute's official website. The webtoon debuted on October 31.

The project was planned to address the declining public interest in North Korea and unification issues by presenting the topic in a familiar format for younger audiences. Through the eyes of the main character Eun-kyung, the series portrays school life, family, friendships, and market scenes, offering a realistic glimpse into everyday life in North Korea.

The webtoon consists of eight episodes and aims to help readers understand North Korean society in a more vivid and relatable way. The institute hopes that the work will serve as an educational resource, connecting teachers and students and allowing young readers to develop a natural understanding and empathy for life in North Korea.

While an official English version of the webtoon is not available, those interested can read the Korean version here.

Eun-kyung's Diary is based on the real-life story of Eun-kyung (pseudonym), a North Korean woman who escaped the country and resettled in South Korea. The book was written from her own accounts and compiled by Young-soo Kim, Yu-seok Seo, and Hyung-uk Choi. First published in 2024, the memoir gained significant attention in South Korea for its candid portrayal of everyday life under North Korea's regime and the woman's journey to freedom. The book was later adapted into a musical of the same name.

An official English version of the book is available as e-book format on Amazon.

Source: No Cut News (Hak-il Kim)