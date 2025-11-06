Jank Runk Family Manga Ends With 20th Volume

Manga to end in 3 chapters; final volume ships on January 13

©Hitoshi Takahashi, Akita Shoten

's

Akita Shoten 's Young Champion magazine also manga as its final volume, which will ship on January 13. This year's 22nd issue of's

on October 28 that the manga will end in three chapters with its final arc "Ningen VS Kurome Gundan-hen" (Human vs Kurome Army Corps arc).

Amazon is listing the 20th compiled book volume of

The manga is a crossover with the OREN'S manga, which artist Yanse Kazu and Takahashi launched in September 2015 in Akita Shoten 's Bessatsu Young Champion magazine. The OREN'S manga is set in the aftermath of a great disaster, and depicts the struggle for survival of men.

Takahashi launched the Jank Runk Family manga in Young Champion magazine in September 2016. He ended the manga's first part in March 2018 and concluded the second part in August 2019. The manga's third part ended in May 2022, and the fourth part started with the manga's 12th volume in December 2022. The manga's final arc started in its 14th volume in November 2023. The manga's 19th volume shipped on September 19.

Takahashi's Crows manga ran for 26 volumes, and Digital Manga Publishing partially published its sequel manga Worst in English. Crows also inspired a two-episode anime OVA adaptation in 1994, titled Kōkō Butō Den Crows .

Source: Amazon