Otaku USA Magazine Switches to 2 Issues a Year; Takes Break During Schedule Change

Magazine had not updated website, social media for about 2 months

Image via Otaku USA's Facebook page © Otaku USA

Otaku USA Magazine

Otaku USA Magazine

" Otaku USA has been on hold temporarily while we undergo a frequency change. We will be changing from four issues a year to two per year. While the number of issues is being reduced, the issues themselves will contain even more pages and more convention coverage."

ANN reached out toto check on its status since its website has not had any new articles since September 2, and it has suddenly been absent on social media for about two months. The company's customer service gave the following reply, revealing thatis on a temporary hiatus as it is changing its schedule from four to two issues a year. Subsequently, the magazine's issues will feature more pages and convention coverage.

The company does not yet have details regarding orders and renewals.

The fall 2025 issue is the magazine's most recent one.

Otaku USA Magazine debuted in June 2007. The magazine started out as a bimonthly publication before adopting a quarterly schedule in 2023. Web Otaku USA is the online component of the magazine. The editorial staff includes veteran anime/manga journalists Patrick Macias and Joseph Luster.

Source: Email correspondence