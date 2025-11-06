Seven Seas Licenses Unexpectedly Naughty Fukami, Uesugi-kun Wants to Quit Being a Girl, 4 More Titles

Also licensed: Saving a Weapon Shop from Bankruptcy after the Demon King's Defeat ; Magic Repo Man: Dumped by My Party, I'll Cash In With a Cute Support Fairy to Become the Strongest! ; more

Seven Seas announced the following licenses on Wednesday:

Image courtesy of Seven Seas

Saving a Weapon Shop from Bankruptcy after the Demon King's Defeat

light novelKohji Natsumi, ReitaAugust 2026 (volume 1,imprint)

The Demon Lord has been defeated, and peace has returned to the world—but with no more battles to fight, adventurers are out of work and weapons shops are drowning in unsold stock. Corio, the son of a struggling merchant, faces ruin as his father collapses and his sickly sister Eni risks being sold into slavery.



Just when Corio despairs that their only option is to flee, Eni unveils a miraculous business plan that could save them all. With his childhood friend Kizza, the daughter of an armor dealer, and the sharp-witted moneychanger Frista at his side, Corio throws himself into an unprecedented new venture.



But obstacles come one after another, forcing him to risk everything as he rallies shopkeepers, adventurers, and even the Hero himself into his scheme. The desperate son of a weapons merchant aims for a comeback in this bold isekai business fantasy!

Image courtesy of Seven Seas

Magic Repo Man: Dumped by My Party, I'll Cash In With a Cute Support Fairy to Become the Strongest!

mangaMasakichi, Shingou IijimaSeptember 2026 (volume 1)

If there's one thing you can never have enough of in a world of RPG-style swords and sorcery, it's magic points! Whether you're fueling spells, techniques, or showing off an incredible ability, you've gotta spend those points to do real damage. But what if you run out?



Lent is part of the up-and-coming party known as the “Skypiercers,” and thanks to his unique Gift, he can loan massive amounts of magic to others. No MP? No problem with Lent around! Except, now that his companions have become formidable heroes (thanks to his skill), his usefulness is questioned. Kicked out of the group, Lent is furious…until he discovers a hidden power to his Gift. Now, with his adorably devious fairy partner, he's going to claw back every last scrap of magic from his former party—with interest!

Image courtesy of Seven Seas

mangaSeptember 2026 (volume 1,label)

Kaji is perfect. He's dependable, friendly, smart, and always helping others out with a smile on his face. But this perfect boy image is just that—a facade! In reality, Kaji is quick to judge others, especially if they're potential dates, and he's seeking someone worthy of his perfection. But when he's forced to spend the night with the sloppy and quiet IT guy, Fukami, he quickly learns there's more to someone than first impressions! Beneath the baggy clothes and glasses is a man who is surprisingly beautiful and totally Kaji's type. But when it comes to mixing business with pleasure, can Kaji really afford to put his perceived personality at risk? If Fukami keeps making those faces, then… yes!

Image courtesy of Seven Seas

Living with My Old Cat

Fujihito

color mangaOctober 2026 (volume 1)

Life with a senior cat is a whole new experience to that of a brand-new kitten. From fully formed habits and routines to silly quirks, you'll be surprised just how spry a grandpa cat can be!

Image courtesy of Seven Seas

What's Up With Noumi-Senpai?

BL

mangaKoala OmugiOctober 2026 (label)

Noumi Masataka, who's living the self-indulgent university life, joins a book club after being invited by his professor. There, he meets Tan Eito, an underclassman in the same philosophy department. Eito is serious, openly gay, and utterly unconcerned with other people's opinions. Combine that with his striking good looks, and Masataka is very much intrigued. He decides to approach Eito, but how will the superconfident junior react to his easygoing senior when they couldn't be more different?

Image courtesy of Seven Seas

mangaAugust 2026 (volume 1)

Uesugi Keisuke has always struggled with being short and adorable compared to his super smart and tall best friend. One day, he overhears his crush comment, “Wouldn't he be the cutest if he was a girl?!” This makes him worry she doesn't even see him as a guy. Down in the dumps, he prays at the shrine next to his house in the hopes that he can still achieve young love. However, it seems there was a major misunderstanding, because when his prayer is answered, he winds up transformed into a girl! Thus begins Uesugi's gender-bent love triangle!

