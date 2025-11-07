Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution Compilation Film Casts Kōji Yusa as Naoya Zen'in

Film opened in Japan on Friday

A stage greeting event on Friday for the Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution compilation film revealed that Kōji Yusa voices the character Naoya Zen'in in the film.

Image via Jujutsu Kaisen anime's website ©芥見下々／集英社・呪術廻戦製作委員会

Image courtesy of GKIDS ©芥見下々／集英社・呪術廻戦製作委員会

The film, known asin Japan, is a compilation of the second season's "Shibuya Incident," along with the first two episodes of the third season (before the season premieres in January). The film opened in Japan on Friday, and opened simultaneously on both IMAX screens and regular theaters.will open the film in North America on December 5 with both original Japanese and English dubbed versions.

The anime's third season, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3: The Culling Game Part 1 ( Shimetsu Kaiyū Zenpen ), will premiere in Japan in January 2026.

The first Jujutsu Kaisen television anime season premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes.

The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film opened in Japan in December 2021, and it opened with English subtitles and with an English dub in the U.S. and Canada in March 2022. The film got revival screenings in five cities across Japan on October 24.

The second season premiered in July 2023 on MBS and TBS and 28 affiliated channels. Crunchyroll streamed the second season as it aired in Japan in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company is also streaming an English dub.

The second season aired for two cours (quarters of a year) for a continuous half-year run. The anime adapts both the "Hidden Inventory / Premature Death" ("Kaigyoku/Gyokusetsu") arc and the "Shibuya Incident" arc of Gege Akutami 's original manga. The "Hidden Inventory / Premature Death" arc aired from July-August 2023. The "Shibuya Incident" arc started at the end of August 2023 and consisted of 18 episodes.

The JUJUTSU KAISEN: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death – The Movie compilation film opened in Japan on May 30 and ranked at #4 in its opening weekend.

Gege Akutami launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018, and ended it in September 2024. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and Shueisha is also publishing the manga digitally on its MANGA Plus service.

