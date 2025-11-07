Ninja vs. Gokudo Anime Casts Nobunaga Shimazaki

Shimazaki plays Daijin in series that debuted on October 7

The official website for the television anime of Shinsuke Kondō 's Ninja vs. Gokudo ( Ninja to Gokudō ) manga revealed on Friday that Nobunaga Shimazaki is voicing the character Daijin, whose fellow members from the assassin group "Glass Children" have all died. He acts in an advisory role in Gamte.

The anime premiered on October 7. The anime began streaming exclusively worldwide on Prime Video on October 7 at 26:30 JST (effectively, October 8 at 2:30 a.m. JST). The anime has a same-day English dub.

The anime stars:

Toshinori Watanabe ( Edens Zero TV 2 , Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest , Tokyo Ghoul:re ) is directing the anime at Studio DEEN . Keiichirō Ōchi ( The Quintessential Quintuplets , Summer Pockets , Go, Go, Loser Ranger! ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Tokuyuki Matsutake ( Dimension W , Genocidal Organ ) is designing the characters.

Additional staff includes:

MIYAVI performs the opening theme song "Sweet Disaster." Fear, and Loathing in Las Vegas performs the ending theme song "Until You Die Out."

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

Since before the dawn of memory, one thing has defined human history: the war between ninjas and yakuzas. This coarse and manly manga follows two members of these warring tribes who fill the gutters of modern Tokyo with blood to determine which elemental force will reign supreme!

Kondō launched the manga on Kodansha 's Comic Days website in January 2020. Kodansha published the manga's 16th compiled book volume on October 8. Kodansha USA Publishing released the ninth volume in English on September 16.