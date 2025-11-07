Panorama of Hell Manga Creator Hideshi Hino Reveals Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis

Image via Hideshi Hino's website

Horror manga creatorrevealed on his X/Twitter account on Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Hino explained as the cancer has not spread, he will have surgery at the beginning of next year to remove the cancer. For the remainder of this year, he is undergoing IV chemotherapy and oral medication to shrink the cancer and stop its growth.

Hino added in the post, "This is the end result of someone who has drank excessively and has been a heavy smoker. I take full responsibility. I have no choice but to accept this fate. I am grateful to have lived to this age."

Hino later made a post on Thursday thanking everyone who encouraged him and offered support and prayers after his first post, adding he will use everyone's feelings to fight on. "I have been blessed with a good wife, kind children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and good friends. I truly have lived a happy life," he said.

Fellow horror manga creator Junji Ito replied to Hino's cancer diagnosis post, hoping for Hino to devote himself to his treatment toward remission.

Blast Books previously released Hino's Hell Baby and Panorama of Hell manga in English, and DH Publishing (not related to Dark Horse Comics ) released Hino's Living Corpse and Red snake manga in English. Dark Horse Comics released Hino's Lullabies from Hell manga in English in 2006.

Star Fruit Books has released Hino's The Town of Pigs manga in English, and has also re-released Panorama of Hell , and released Hino's Occult Detective Club: Graveyard of the Death Dolls manga.

Hino was born in April 1946 in Qiqihar, China. He debuted as a manga creator in 1967. He published works in magazines such as Garo , Shonen Sunday , and Shōnen Gahō . According to his website, his most recent manga was published in October 1991, and he also illustrated a picture book in 2019.

Hino has also been involved in horror films, having written and directed the 1985 film Guinea Pig 2: Flower of Flesh and Blood and the 1988 film Guinea Pig 6: Mermaid in a Manhole . His Hideshi Hino 's Theater of Horror work is a series of six horror live-action films based on his manga. The film series debuted in 2004.