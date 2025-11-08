Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road Game's Final Trailers Stream with English Dub

Level 5 streamed two final trailers for the Inazuma Eleven : Victory Road game on Friday. The two trailers for "Story Mode" and "Chronicle Mode" feature English dubs.

Story Trailer

Chronicle Trailer

The game was recently delayed again from August 21 to November 13 (November 14 in Japan) for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam . The company stated that the main reasons for the delay were voice recording and multilingual translation, including English, though it planned to make other quality improvements during the time. Before the current delay, the game was slated for release in June. The game is no longer getting releases for iOS and Android.

The game features over 50,000 voiced lines from over 250 voice actors for the Japanese version. There will also be an English dub , albeit with less voiced lines than in Japanese. Planned quality improvements include slowing down the game's pace to make it easier for everyone to play, UI display adjustments, and overall changes to playing defense.

Inazuma Eleven : Victory Road will feature a Commander Mode as an alternative to Manual Mode that allows players who do not enjoy action games to give strategic commands to the team. There is also an Abilearn Board that lets players change characters' traits and abilities, as well as Bond Link to set their relationships. In Bond Town, players create their own avatar to live in the world of the series. Chronicle Mode recreates matches from throughout the series.

The story stars Unmei Sasanami, a young boy who yearns for a world without soccer, and follows his eventual meeting with Haru Endo, a soccer expert. The game features over 4,500 characters from the series.

The game was originally slated for summer 2018 as the Inazuma Eleven: Ares no Tenbin game for PS4, Switch, iOS, and Android, before its name changed to Inazuma Eleven : Eiyū-tachi no Great Road . The game has been delayed multiple times since then, and changed its title again to Inazuma Eleven : Victory Road .

A new remake of the first Inazuma Eleven game titled Inazuma Eleven RE is scheduled for release in 2026 for Switch, PS5, PS4, and PC via Steam .