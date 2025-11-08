×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Ojisan wa Kawaii Mono ga Osuki. Manga Gets TV Anime at Liden Films in 2026

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Series follows everyday life of cool older man who secretly loves small, cute things

LIDEN FILMS announced on Saturday that it is producing a television anime adaptation of Tsutomu's Ojisan wa Kawaii Mono ga Osuki. (Older Men Like Cute Things) manga. The anime will debut in 2026.

Tsutomu drew a teaser visual to announce the anime.

Ojisan wa Kawaii Mono ga Osuki. teaser visual
Image via Ojisan wa Kawaii Mono ga Osuki. anime's website
©ツトム・COMICポラリス／おじカワ製作委員会

The anime was announced in front of the Animate Ikebukuro main store on Saturday, featuring the character "Pugtaro" from the manga. The mascot will make another appearance on Sunday in front of the store.

The manga centers on Mitsutaka Oji, a 40-year-old man who by all appearances is attractive and cool and is excellent at his job. However, he has a secret: he absolutely loves small and cute things. The comedy manga follows his everyday life.

Tsutomu launched the manga on Flex Comics' Comic Polis service in July 2017. Flex Comics released the 11th compiled volume on February 14.

The manga previously inspired a live-action television adaptation in 2020.

Sources: Ojisan wa Kawaii Mono ga Osuki. anime's website, Comic Natalie

discuss this in the forum (1 post) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives