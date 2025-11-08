Series follows everyday life of cool older man who secretly loves small, cute things

LIDEN FILMS announced on Saturday that it is producing a television anime adaptation of Tsutomu 's Ojisan wa Kawaii Mono ga Osuki. (Older Men Like Cute Things) manga. The anime will debut in 2026.

Tsutomu drew a teaser visual to announce the anime.

The anime was announced in front of the Animate Ikebukuro main store on Saturday, featuring the character "Pugtaro" from the manga. The mascot will make another appearance on Sunday in front of the store.

The manga centers on Mitsutaka Oji, a 40-year-old man who by all appearances is attractive and cool and is excellent at his job. However, he has a secret: he absolutely loves small and cute things. The comedy manga follows his everyday life.

Tsutomu launched the manga on Flex Comics ' Comic Polis service in July 2017. Flex Comics released the 11th compiled volume on February 14.

The manga previously inspired a live-action television adaptation in 2020.