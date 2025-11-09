Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion Anime Gets New Stage Musical This Winter

Show runs in Osaka from January 23-25, Tokyo from January 29-February 1

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the musical adaptations of the Code Geass franchise announced on October 31 the Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion - Seido ni Jyunzuru Kishi 2 ( Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion - A Knight who Follows His Beliefs 2) musical. The show will run in Osaka from January 23-25 and in Tokyo from January 29-February 1.

Image via Code Geass musical's X/Twitter account ©SUNRISE／PROJECT L-GEASS Character Design ©2006-2017 CLAMP・ST ©SUNRISE／PROJECT MUSICAL GEASS

The cast includes new and returning cast from the previous show:

Ryōtarō Akazawa as Suzaku Kururugi

as Suzaku Kururugi Kōji Kominami as Lelouch Lamperouge

Rina Koyama as C.C.

Ayana Kinoshita as Euphemia Li Britannia

as Euphemia Li Britannia Saori Otaki as Kallen Stadtfeld

Yutaka Nozaki as Kaname Ohgi

as Kaname Ohgi Keita Seto as Kyoshiro Tohdoh

as Kyoshiro Tohdoh Chiho Ishida as Rakshata Chawla

Miori Ichikawa as Nunnally Lamperouge

Rimo Hasegawa as Shirley Fenette

as Shirley Fenette Karen Yanagihori as Milly Ashford

as Milly Ashford Yuki Nakayama as Schneizel El Britannia

as Schneizel El Britannia Ami Kiuchi as Cornelia li Britannia

Chihiro Okutani as Gilbert G.P. Guilford

Ayano Hamaura as Cecile Croomy

Ryō Kitamura as Lloyd Asplund

Daisuke Nishida will direct the show, Shō Kubota will pen the script and lyrics, and Go Sakabe will write the music.

The show is a direct sequel to the previous stage show.

The Musical Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion show ran in September 2023.

The original Code Geass television series premiered in 2006, followed by a sequel series in 2008. The series has inspired various manga and original video anime, including the five-part Code Geass: Akito the Exiled spinoff, which played in limited theatrical screenings from 2012 to 2016 before its home video release.

The series has a compilation film trilogy, and the installments opened in Japan in October 2017, February 2018, and May 2018. Funimation released the trilogy on Blu-ray Disc.

The Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection film opened in February 2019 in Japan. Funimation screened the film in North America in May 2019. Producer Kōjirō Taniguchi said in April 2019 that the film is "phase 1" of a 10-year plan for new content in the Code Geass franchise.

The Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture anime played in four parts in theaters in Japan from May to August 2024. The anime also streamed on Disney+ as 12 weekly episodes.

An event in December had teased several "new works in production" for the franchise.