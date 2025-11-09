'Lady Lucetta, Back from the Dead' Manga Ends in 6th Volume

Series debuted in September 2022

Image via Comikey's website © Shinobu Amano/HAKUSENSHA, Inc.

The fifth volume or Shinobu Amano 's Lady Lucetta, Back from the Dead ( Shi ni Modori Reijō no Lucetta ) manga revealed on Wednesday the series will end in the next volume, which will ship in summer 2026.

Comikey publishes the series in English and describes the story:

To save her formerly illustrious family from destitution, Lady Lucetta Ambridge accepts a political marriage to Mister Kyle Wisley, a new-money businessman aiming for her noble title. On the day that their loveless marriage is set to start, Lucetta is killed by a gunman with a grudge against Kyle, and she is sent back in time by two years!

Now equipped with knowledge of the future, Lucetta is determined to pay off her family's debts alone by secretly becoming a fortune-teller renowned for her accuracy, so that she can break off her engagement, and finally marry for love. However, Kyle himself suddenly comes to seek her prophetic advice, on none other than…his secret, decades-long love for Lucetta?!

Who will win out in the end – the besotted Kyle, or the determined-to-run Lucetta? Are they both too hard-headed to get along? Will this end up being more of a comedy or a romance?

The show's about to begin!

Amano launched the series in Hakusensha 's LaLa magazine in September 2022. Hakusensha shipped the fifth volume on Wednesday.

Amano launched the Last Game manga in Hakusensha 's LaLa magazine in July 2011 and ended it in 2016. The manga had 11 compiled book volumes in total. Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing the manga in English.