Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? Light Novels End in 12th Volume

Image via Dengeki Bunko's website © Nana Nanana, Parum, Kadokawa

The official X (formerly) forand'slight novel series announced that the series ended in its 12th volume, which shipped on Saturday.

Nanana launched the light novel series with its first volume in January 2021, with illustrations by Parum . Kadokawa released the 11th novel volume on April 10.

The romantic comedy novels center on the relationship between Himari Inuzuka and the flower-loving Yū Natsume, who swore to be friends forever during middle school. They spend their time together happily even until high school. But when Yū's first love reappears in his life, their relationship slowly becomes more chaotic, and Himari and Yū's relationship slowly turns into something else.

A television anime adaptation of the light novel series premiered on April 4. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime under the title Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? .

Kamelie launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine in August 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on June 27.

The overall book franchise has more than 550,000 copies in circulation.

Sources: Danjo no Yūjō wa Seiritsu Suru? Iya, Shinai!! franchise 's X/ Twitter account, Dengeki Bunko via MyAnimeList





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.