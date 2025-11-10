×
News
Crowdfunding Campaign Launches for Bang Bang Busters Sequel Game

posted on by Anita Tai
Unreleased game to be released on Neo Geo, Dreamcast systems

French indie publisher PixelHeart launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter on October 31 to fund the release of Bang² Busters 2, an unreleased sequel to Visco Corporation's 2010 platforming game Bang Bang Busters, for the Neo Geo MVS and Neo Geo AES systems, as well as the Dreamcast.

Logo for Bang² Busters 2 game
Image via Kickstarter's website
© PixelHeart, Visco Corporation


The new game features new gameplay elements, reworked art direction, visual effects, seven worlds, new branching paths, collectibles, and solo or duo gameplay. The game will work for the U.S. and Japan versions of the official MVS and AES systems, as well as the U.S., Japanese, and PAL versions of the Dreamcast. The game will also be available digitally on modern consoles.

The campaign is seeking US$40,493 and has raised US$28,851 as of press time. The project is an all-or-nothing campaign, and will not retain any funding if it does not reach its goal by the deadline.

The Kickstarter campaign will run until November 30.

The original Bang Bang Busters game launched for the Neo Geo AES in 2010. Visco founder Tetsuo Akiyama and Breakers producer Don Gabacho developed the game with a team who worked on many of the company's previous titles.

Sources: Kickstarter4Gamer (箭本進一)

