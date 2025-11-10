Eren the Southpaw Anime's Cast, Studios, April 2026 Debut Briefly Listed

Image via Amazon Japan © Kappi, nifuni, Shueisha

Animate Times posted an article on Monday that reported the cast, studios, and April 2026 premiere for the anime of Kappi and nifuni 's Hidarikiki no Eren ( Eren the Southpaw ) manga, but the article is no longer online. According to the article, Shōya Chiba and Yumi Uchiyama would star in the anime as Koichi Asakura and Eren Yamagishi, respectively, and Signal.MD and Production I.G would jointly produce the anime.

The ensemble story about creators follows Kо̄ichi Asakura, a designer at an advertisement agency, and Eren Yamagishi, an exceptionally gifted artist.

Kappi debuted the manga on the cakes web manga service in March 2016. Kappi then launched a remake with art by nifuni on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in October 2017. The manga ended on October 8, 2022, and it got an extra chapter that December. Shueisha also published the manga's 23rd and 24th compiled book volumes, the latter being its final, that December.

The manga inspired a live-action series in October 2019.





Source: Animate Times