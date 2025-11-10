Naver WEBTOON Holds 2-Day Wellness Program for Creators

Pilot program brought together 27 creators, more than half of whom had completed their 1st series

Image via Naver WEBTOON's website © Naver WEBTOON

Naver WEBTOON held a two-day wellness retreat for creators who recently completed their webtoon series as part of its creator support initiative " WEBTOON With." The program took place from October 29 to 30 and aimed to help artists recover emotionally after finishing long-term projects.

This pilot program brought together 27 creators, more than half of whom had debuted and completed their first series on Naver WEBTOON . The retreat was designed to help artists relieve psychological fatigue, overcome isolation, and reconnect with creative motivation through peer interaction.

During the two days, participants took part in workshops such as “Life Forest Story” coaching sessions, aroma therapy for emotional relaxation, and a “Support Book” segment featuring messages from readers.

Since 2014, Naver WEBTOON has introduced multiple welfare policies for creators, including regular health checkups, family leave, and formalized hiatus rights. More recently, the company has supported fan meetings to help creators connect directly with their readership.

Naver WEBTOON has recently faced criticism over alleged unfair labor practices. The company disputed those allegations to ANN on November 6.