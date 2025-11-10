Needy Streamer Overload Game's Writer Nyalra Reveals Removal from TV Anime's Promotion, Announces New Project

nyalra , the scenario writer for WSS (Why So Serious) Playground and Xemono's Needy Streamer Overload game ( Needy Girl Overdose in Japanese), gave a statement in Japanese and English on X/Twitter on Monday regarding the newly announced television anime adaptation of Needy Streamer Overload . nyalra stated that WSS playground has removed him from management and promotion of the work. WSS had informed him in October that the anime's production would halt unless he was removed from public involvement. Thus, he is not unable to participate in events or interviews for the anime. nyalra also claimed that he has not yet received full compensation for his work, but his legal representative is reviewing and negotiating the matter. He is continuing to consult his attorneys in order to protect his creative rights and integrity. nyalra closed by announcing that he and former production members are working on a new project, which will be announced this year.

Image via Nyalra's X/Twitter account © nyalra

Due to the current situation, the planned music event for KAngel, a main character in the series, has been cancelled. nyalra expressed regret as he had produced new songs for the anime with his friends. He had also written 13 scripts for the series.

nyalra revealed that he had been diagnosed with an adjustment disorder and depression during this time. Despite everything that has happened, he continually thanked the anime's staff in his statement, saying that the staff members supported him, shared his frustration, and made a work that brought his envisioned world to life. He added that he personally devoted all of his efforts to the anime.

The statement credits nyalra for planning, supervision, and scenario for the upcoming anime.

nyalra reported in September that he had established a new company to hold the rights of his future projects, including a previously announced 13-episode television anime, a new short visual novel game, as well as a bigger indie game. The writer noted at the time that he had acquired funds, created a game proposal, and assembled a production team for the development of his next indie game.

Image courtesy of Aniplex ©WSS playground / NEEDY GIRL PROJECT

Needy Streamer Overload

Theanime will premiere in April 2026. The anime will also have an advance screening of its theatrical version — a special edit of the TV anime episodes — at Theatre Shinjuku in Tokyo, and Theatre Umeda in Osaka.

WSS playground is credited for the original work. Masaoki Nakajima ( New PANTY & STOCKING with GARTERBELT , Blue Archive The Animation , Azur Lane: Slow Ahead! episode director) is directing the anime at Yostar Pictures . The game's scenario writer nyalra is credited for the original idea, scenario, and supervision. The game's Ohisashiburi is credited for the original character design, and Kenji Saikai ( New PANTY & STOCKING with GARTERBELT episode key animator), Akari Takei ( Blue Archive Short Animation beautiful day dreamer 2nd key animator), and Umito Shimizu ( Is the order a rabbit? episode 2nd key animator) are the main character designers.

Additional staff includes:

Aniplex describes the game:

NEEDY GIRL OVERDOSE is a multi-ending adventure game depicting 30 days in the life of a girl with an intense desire for validation who aims to become the ultimate streamer, with the support of "P".

WSS playground and Xemono released the game simultaneously in English, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean on PC via Steam in January 2022, with the title Needy Streamer Overload in English, and Needy Girl Overdose in Japanese. The game has over 3 million downloads. The game is also available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

Itaru Bonnoki ( The Vampire Dies in No Time ) launched a manga adaptation of the game titled Needy Girl Overdose: Run with My Sick on Akita Shoten 's Manga Cross website in March 2023.