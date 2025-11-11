Actor Tatsuya Nakadai Dies at 92

Image via Shigoto © 2025株式会社仕事

The Shigoto talent agency confirmed on Tuesday that actordied in a hospital in Tokyo on November 8 at 12:25 a.m. JST due to pneumonia. He was 92.

Nakadai was born in Tokyo on December 13, 1932. He is best known for starring as Hidetora Ichimonji in Akira Kurosawa 's 1985 film Ran . He also collaborated with director Masaki Kobayashi on numerous films. He played Major Harada in the English-language 1988 film Return from the River Kwai . His final film role was as Makino Tadayuki in The Pass: Last Days of the Samurai in 2020. He also founded the Mumeijuku acting school in 1975.

Nakadai's anime roles include Belladonna of Sadness ' Devil, Giovanni's Island 's Junpei Senō, Final Yamato 's Narrator, and The Tale of the Princess Kaguya 's Sumiyaki no Rōjin.

Nakadai received a Medal with Purple Ribbon in 1996, earned the Order of the Rising Sun award in 2003, was named a Person of Cultural Merit in 2007, and received Japan's Order of Culture in 2015. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences extended an invite to Nakadai in 2016.

