BlazBlue Entropy Effect X Game Launches on February 12

Roguelike game features 14 playable characters on PS5, Switch, Xbox Series X|S

91Act announced during Sony 's "State of Play livestream" on Tuesday the BlazBlue Entropy Effect X roguelite game, which will launch for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X|S on February 12.

The company describes the game:

BlazBlue Entropy Effect X is a roguelite action game where players take control of 14 unique characters from the BLAZBLUE franchise.

Each character possesses distinctive “Potentials,” which can be freely combined with a wide variety of tactical skills to create countless battle styles.

By inheriting abilities between characters, players can develop deeper builds and enjoy limitless character customization tailored to their own playstyle.

BlazBlue Entropy Effect launched with its early access version on Steam in August 2023. The full release launched in January 2024 for PC via Steam .

Source: State of Play Japan livestream