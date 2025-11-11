Discotek Announces Project A-ko Film's 4K Release

Collection also includes 3 video anime sequels in 1080p, as well as previous releases' extras

Image via Discotek Media Bluesky account

Discotek Media announced on Tuesday that it will release Project A-ko , Project A-ko 2: Plot of the Daitokuji Financial Group , Project A-ko 3: Cinderella Rhapsody , and Project A-ko 4: Final in a single new 4K release titled " Project A-ko Perfect Collection 4K." The release is "coming soon" with English subtitles and dubs for both the original film and its three video anime sequels.

Discotek Media added that when it scanned Project A-ko 's film print for the company's December 2021 Blu-ray Disc release of the film, the scan was done in 4K in the hopes of an eventual 4K release of the film. The three video anime sequels will only be available in their earlier 1080p format.

The release will include "nearly" every extra from Discotek 's earlier four releases of the projects, including commentary tracks, storyboards, the music documentary, the Project A-ko Secret File documentary, trailers, teasers, television commercials, liner notes, and galleries. The English VHS credits and materials that repeat and are redundant between the four releases will not be included.

Discotek 's Blu-ray Disc releases for the projects came out in December 2021, August 2022, December 2022, and June 2023 for Project A-ko , Project A-ko 2 , Project A-ko 3 , and Project A-ko 4 , respectively.