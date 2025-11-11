Elden Ring: Nightreign Game Announces The Forsaken Hollows DLC

DLC includes two new playable characters, two new bosses

Bandai Namco announced on Tuesday during the "State of Play Japan" livestream The Forsaken Hollows DLC for Elden Ring: Nightreign , the standalone Elden Ring game, which launches on December 4.

The new DLC includes two new playable characters and two new bosses to challenge.

The Scholar is an arcane character and The Undertaker uses strength and fate to defeat enemies.

Players who pre-order the DLC will get the Elden Ring Nightreign digital artbook and mini soundtrack (downloadable apps) as a bonus.

Bandai Namco released Elden Ring: Nightreign for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on May 30. The game crossed 2 million units in sales globally within a day of release. The game has shipped more than 5 million units globally.

The game also launched as a Deluxe Edition with a digital artbook and soundtrack. The physical-only Collector's Edition also includes a Wylder Nightfarer statue, Steelbook, hardcover artbook, and eight Nightfarer cards.

The title is a multiplayer co-op PvE game set in the Elden Ring universe.

FromSoftware launched the original Elden Ring game for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in February 2022. The game quickly surpassed 12 million units in sales worldwide in March 2022, and had overtaken Call of Duty: Vanguard as the best-selling game in the U.S. in the last 12 months ending in April 2022. The game's DLC expansion Shadow of the Erdtree launched in June 2024 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . The base Elden Ring game is required for the expansion. The DLC crossed 5 million copies in sales within its first three days of launch.

Hidetaka Miyazaki ( Dark Souls , Dark Souls III , Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice ) and author George R.R. Martin ( Game of Thrones ) collaborated in creating the original Elden Ring game's world.

The original game is getting a live-action film adaptation from A24 and director and writer Alex Garland.

Source: State of Play Japan livestream

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.