Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake Game Announces March 12 Release Date

Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja revealed during the "State of Play Japan" livestream on Tuesday Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake , the remake of the second game in the Fatal Frame horror franchise, will release on March 12 for the PlayStation 5. The game will also launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC via Steam .

The company describes the story:

In FATAL FRAME II: Crimson Butterfly REMAKE , twin sisters Mio and Mayu Amakura find themselves lost in a village that has vanished from the map. Fighting to unravel the mysteries of the supernatural phenomena surrounding them in a village of never-ending night, the twins are hunted by vengeful spirits as they attempt to escape a mysterious ritual. Separated from her sister, Mio attempts to find Mayu and escape, armed only with the Camera Obscura, a device that captures and seals away the impossible. Unbeknownst to her, Mio's actions will involuntarily reproduce the past and lead her to the deepest reaches of the village, where she will uncover the truth behind the “forbidden ritual that must never be witnessed.”

Koei Tecmo describes the remake as a "complete overhaul of the original game." The remake features enhanced graphics and audio, and improved systems and controls.

The original game debuted on PlayStation 2 in 2003 and later for Xbox in 2004. The game got a remake for Nintendo Wii titled Project Zero 2: Wii Edition in June 2012 in Japan, Europe, and Australia. The Wii version did not get a North American release.

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse , the fourth main entry in the franchise, launched digitally in English for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox X|S, and Windows PC via Steam in March 2023. Nintendo originally released Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse ( Project Zero: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse ) for the Wii console in 2008. The game did not receive an English release at the time.

Koei Tecmo released an updated version of the Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water game, the franchise's fifth entry, on multiple platforms in October 2021. The game originally debuted for Nintendo Wii U in Japan in 2014 and in the West in 2015.

The original Fatal Frame game follows a heroine who uses a Camera Obscura that can photograph spirits. She engages with spirits in a dilapidated Japanese-style house and other settings that gave the title (and its many follow-ups) a particular Japanese ambiance.

Source: State of Play Japan livestream