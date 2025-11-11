Kenji Okamura's Touken Ranbu: Nihongō Tsurezure Sake Spinoff Manga Ends

Image via Amazon ©DMM GAMES/NITRO PLUS, Kenji Okamura, Nihonbungeisha

T

ouken Ranbu: Nihongō Tsurezure Sake

'sfree manga website published the final chapter of'sspinoff manga on September 26. The manga's fifth and final compiled book volume will ship on December 9.

The gourmet spinoff manga is set in 2205, when an enemy plotting to change history begins an attack on the past. The Saniwa, tasked to protect history, travels to the past with the Touken Danshi (Touken Men). The Touken Danshi spend all their time fighting, and always look forward to Nihongō's sake (Japanese alcohol) and snack treats when they return.

The manga launched on Nihonbungeisha 's Manga TOP manga service in 2021. The manga is a spinoff of Nitroplus and DMM Games ' Touken Ranbu franchise . The manga moved to Goraku Web! when it opened on March 28. The Manga TOP service eventually ended service on August 18.

The Touken Ranbu "sword personification training game" takes famous swords from Japanese history and interprets them as bishōnen . Nitroplus designed the characters and scenario. The game launched in Japan in January 2015.

The franchise has inspired the Katsugeki: Touken Ranbu television anime series and an upcoming anime film, as well as the Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru spinoff's two anime series, an anime film trilogy, and a compilation anime film. The franchise has also inspired two live-action films, a series of stage musicals and a series of stage plays, as well as various manga.

Touken Ranbu Kai: Kyoden Moyuru Honnōji is the anime adaptation of the Touken Ranbu Kyoden Moyuru Honnōji stage play. The eight-episode anime premiered in April 2024. Touken Ranbu Kai -Dо̄den Chikashi Haberau Monora- , the prequel to the Touken Ranbu Kai: Kyoden Moyuru Honnōji anime, opened in a three-week limited engagement in Japan in August 2024. An anime of Sanrio 's Wanpaku! Touken Ranbu project was also announced in January 2024.

Johren released the original Touken Ranbu browser game in English in April 2021, and released the smartphone version of the game in August 2021. Johren shut down the game's English and Chinese versions in August 2023.

Viz Media licensed and released Kengo Kaji and Okamura's 1992 Lycanthrope Leo manga in English.

Source: Goraku Web!