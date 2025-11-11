My Marriage to Saneka Manga Ends Next Chapter

Series debuted on January 21

Image via Amazon Japan © Wataru Momose, Shueisha

The 24th chapter of Wataru Momose 's My Marriage to Saneka ( Saneka no Yomeiri ) manga announced on Tuesday that the series will end in the next chapter on November 25.

MANGA Plus publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Tatsuhiko inherits his grandfather's home after his passing. It's been ages, so he heads to the old homestead for a visit. In a storage room there, he encounters a tanuki who claims to be a god. Tatsuhiko and the tanuki god repair the home together while sharing stories about his grandfather. Following this strange turn of events, the two decide to get married?!

Momose launched the series on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ platform on January 21. Shueisha shipped the second compiled book volume on July 4.

Momose launched the Me and My Gangster Neighbour ( Boku to Jingi Naki Ojisan ) manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in December 2022, and ended it in October 2023. Shueisha published the manga's fourth and final volume in November 2023. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service published the manga in English digitally.

Momose launched the Romantic Killer manga on Shonen Jump+ in July 2019, and ended it in June 2020. Shueisha published the fourth and final volume in September 2020. Viz Media released the manga in English. The manga inspired a net anime series that debuted on Netflix in October 2022.

Source: Shonen Jump+