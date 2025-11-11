Nippon Ichi Software Posts New Kyо̄ran Makaism Game Video

Game launches for Switch 2, Switch, PS5 on January 29

Nippon Ichi Software streamed the second promotional video for its new Kyо̄ran Makaism game to introduce the weapons, combat system, and more during Sony 's "State of Play Japan" livestream on Tuesday.

The game will launch in Japan forSwitch 2,Switch, and5 on January 29.

The 3D action role-playing game allows players to raise their characters to level 9,999, purposefully making them overpowered. Players can also capture monsters for battle. Prinnies, a mascot of the Disgaea series and NIS in general, are also in the game.

The game stars Takuya Eguchi as the main character Enue, a mercenary trying to take out the demon lord Tysiel, played by Aoi Koga , who just wants her father's pudding back.

Source: State of Play Japan livestream