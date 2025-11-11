×
Permanent Outdoor Pokémon Attraction PokéPark Kanto Reveals February 5 Opening in Video

posted on by Alex Mateo
Park features Pokémon Forest, Sedge Town areas on 26,000 square meters of land

The official website for PokéPark Kanto, the first permanent outdoor Pokémon attraction, began streaming on Tuesday a video, and it reveals that the attraction will open on February 5, 2026 within Tokyo's Yomiuriland amusement park.

English

Japanese

PokéPark Kanto
Image via PokéPark Kanto's website
© Pokémon. ©Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.

PokéPark Kanto is built on about 26,000 square meters of land. The park is divided into two areas: Pokémon Forest and Sedge Town. The Pokémon Forest is about 500 meters in length with various terrains and Pokémon.

PokéPark Kanto Pokémon Forest
Image via Pokémon franchise's website
© Pokémon. ©Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.

Sedge Town features a Pokémon Center, PokéMart, Sedge Gym, the Primarina Fountain, a Pokémon parade, and other attractions.

PokéPark Kanto Sedge Town
Image via Pokémon franchise's website
© Pokémon. ©Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.

Although the name PokéPark Kanto is based on the region from the original Pokémon Red/Blue/Green games, there will be Pokémon from multiple regions, for a total of over 600 creatures.

Advance ticket sales are slated to begin on November 21.

Source: PokéPark Kanto's website

