Permanent Outdoor Pokémon Attraction PokéPark Kanto Reveals February 5 Opening in Video

The official website for PokéPark Kanto, the first permanent outdoor Pokémon attraction, began streaming on Tuesday a video, and it reveals that the attraction will open on February 5, 2026 within Tokyo's Yomiuriland amusement park.

PokéPark Kanto is built on about 26,000 square meters of land. The park is divided into two areas: Pokémon Forest and Sedge Town. The Pokémon Forest is about 500 meters in length with various terrains and Pokémon .

Sedge Town features a Pokémon Center , PokéMart, Sedge Gym, the Primarina Fountain, a Pokémon parade, and other attractions.

Although the name PokéPark Kanto is based on the region from the original Pokémon Red/Blue/Green games, there will be Pokémon from multiple regions, for a total of over 600 creatures.

Advance ticket sales are slated to begin on November 21.

