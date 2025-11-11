Pokémon Pokopia Life Sim Game Launches on March 5, 2026

Nintendo announced on Tuesday that Pokémon Pokopia , a new cozy-style life simulation crafting game for the Pokémon franchise , will launch for Nintendo Switch 2 on March 5, 2026. Nintendo also began streaming a video about Game-Key Cards, physical cartridges that do not actually contain a game, but rather, a key to unlock and play the digital version from Nintendo 's eShop. The video lists Pokémon Pokopia with a Game-Key Card release:

A trailer for the game is scheduled to stream on Thursday at 9:00 a.m. EST.

In the game, players control the Pokémon Ditto, who has used Transform to look like a human. The Ditto human encounters other Pokémon that it can learn moves from in order to interact with the land. Together, they collect rocks, wood, and other materials by destructing the world to craft new items such as furniture. The game also features farming and house decorating. Players can invite other players and Pokémon to their world.

Koei Tecmo is developing the game.

The Pokémon Legends Z-A game launched for Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 on October 16.

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games launched on Switch worldwide in November 2022.