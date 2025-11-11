The Cat and the Dragon Anime Reveals Trailer, Cast, Staff, July 2026 Premiere

The official X/Twitter account for the television anime of Amara 's Neko to Ryū ( The Cat and the Dragon ) novels revealed on Wednesday a trailer, visual, cast, staff, and July 2026 premiere:

The series stars Takehito Koyasu as Nekoryū, a dragon raised by a cat.

Jin-Koo Oh ( Tonbo! ) is directing the anime at OLM. Mitsutaka Hirota ( Edens Zero ) is handling the series composition. Rie Nishino and Chiaki Kurakazu are designing the characters. Takahiro Obata ( The Promised Neverland ) is composing the music. Noriyoshi Konuma ( The Dangers in My Heart ) is the sound director.

Amara debuted the web novel in Shōsetsuka ni Narō in September 2013. Takarajimasha published the first light novel volume in hardcover with illustrations by Mai Ōkuma in April 2016. The eighth light novel volume launched on April 12. The number of copies sold exceed 1 million.

Izumi Sasaki launched a manga adaptation in Kono Manga ga Sugoi! web in September 2017, and it also began serialization in Manga Box in April 2020. The 11th compiled book volume shipped in Japan on May 31.

Update: Fixed link. Thanks, InNeedOfAName.