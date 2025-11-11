The Food Diary of Miss Maid Anime's Teaser Reveals 2 Cast Members

Happinet streamed a new teaser promotional video for the television anime of Susumu Maeya 's The Food Diary of Miss Maid manga on Wednesday. The teaser reveals more cast members for the anime.

The newly announced cast members are:

Chihiro Sunou as Ricotta Fresca

Image courtesy of Happinet © 前屋進・講談社／食べるだけを見てるだけの製作委員会

Maki Kawase as Nana Komatsu

Image courtesy of Happinet © 前屋進・講談社／食べるだけを見てるだけの製作委員会

Kana Ichinose stars in the series as the English-style maid Suzume Tachibana.

Image courtesy of Happinet © 前屋進・講談社／食べるだけを見てるだけの製作委員会

Image courtesy of Happinet © 前屋進・講談社／食べるだけを見てるだけの製作委員会

The anime will premiere in 2026

Ryousuke Senbo ( Yo-kai Watch , Scraggy and Mimikyu ) is directing the series at EMT Squared and Magic Bus . Natsuko Takahashi ( Anne Shirley , Love and Lies , Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan ) and Saeka Fujimoto ( Alice or Alice , The Highschool Life of a Fudanshi ) are overseeing the series scripts, Chiaki Abe is designing the characters, and Katsutoshi Kitagawa ( Buddy Daddies , Chobits ) from ROUND TABLE is composing the music.

Kodansha USA Publishing publishes the series in English digitally and describes the story:

What's a maid to do when she finds herself suddenly stuck in Japan for a year? Eat, of course! Follow maid-in-training Suzume Tachibana as she tries all sorts of Japanese food, from sweets like taiyaki and melon bread to savory snacks like takoyaki and onigiri! Be warned, though—while Suzume sates her appetite through delicious treat after delicious treat, she might just end up whetting yours!

Maeya debuted the The Food Diary of Miss Maid ( Maid-san wa Taberu Dake ) manga on Kodansha 's Comic Days website in December 2019, and the digital serialization is ongoing. Kodansha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume in March 2022. Kodansha USA released the fourth volume digitally in February 2023.

Source: Press release