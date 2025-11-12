Birushana: Winds of Fate Visual Novel Fan Disc Heads West for Switch in 2026

Trailer previews game's 9 routes

Idea Factory International announced on Wednesday that it will release Birushana: Winds of Fate ( Birushana Senki ~Ichiju no Kaze~ ), a fan disc for the Birushana: Rising Flower of Genpei otome visual novel, physically and digitally in 2026. The company streamed a trailer, which previews the game's nine routes:

The protagonist Shanao has nine potential love interests in the fan disc. There are four new ones, and the other five return from the original game.

The game is getting a Plus Edition, with details to be announced at a later date.

The fan disc debuted in Japan in March 2022.

Idea Factory

Birushana: Rising Flower of Genpei

Birushana Senki: Genpei Hika Musо̄

International released the) otome visual novel physically and digitally for Switch in the West in June 2022.

The company describes the story:

Fifteen years after the Heiji Rebellion, the Heike clan has reached the height of its power, while the Genji clan remains devastated by defeat. Hidden deep within the mountains of Kurama lives Shanao, the youngest surviving male heir to the Genji name. However, Shanao harbors a deep secret known by very few. The youngest heir to the Genji name is no man. Torn between her duty to live up to the Genji family name and her desire to live a peaceful life, Shanao sets off in hopes to take down the Heike stronghold and finally bring peace in the country. Her adventure leads her to find new cherished relationships, as well as something deeper than the feud between the rivaling clans.

There are five potential routes for the main character Shanao. Shanao has three abilities: Strength, Knowledge, and Kindness. The Ai-Catch system allows players to see how their choices affect a character's affection level and Shanao's abilities.

The game launched in Japan in September 2020.

