News
Digimon Story Time Stranger Game's Video Previews 1st DLC Pack
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Bandai Namco Entertainment unveiled a new teaser trailer for the Digimon Story Time Stranger game during Sony's State of Play live stream on Wednesay. The trailer shows the game's upcoming DLC pack titled "Additional Digimon & Episode Pack 1: Alternate Dimension," which will debut this winter. The DLC pack will include new story content, as well as Digivolution routes for Mega Digimon.
English trailer:
Japanese trailer:
The game launched for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on October 3.
A demo for the game launched on September 11. The demo includes two parts. In the game's prologue, the player investigates a disturbance in Shinjuku as an ADAMAS agent. After the prologue, a second option unlocks for players to explore the Digital World Iliad, featuring a mission and quest. Only data from the prologue section can transfer to the full version of the game.
Bandai Namco Entertainment describes the game:
In this JRPG, players will embark on an adventure that spans across worlds and even time itself. From the human world to the Digital World, collect and raise a diverse array of Digimon to fight in turn-based battles.
Explore the eternal bond between humans and Digimon to unravel the mystery of your world's collapse - and save it once again.
Bandai Namco Entertainment released the original Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth game on PlayStation Vita in Japan in March 2015. The game then shipped for PlayStation 4 and PS Vita in the Americas in February 2016. The Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth - Hacker's Memory sequel game shipped for PS4 and PS Vita in Japan in December 2017. The game then shipped in the West in January 2018. Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition got a release for Switch and PC via Steam in October 2019. The game collection features both the Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth and Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth - Hacker's Memory games.
Digimon Survive, a hybrid visual novel and tactical role-playing game, launched for PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam worldwide in July 2022. The game is also compatible with PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.
Kazumasa Habu, a longtime producer for the Digimon games, announced in February 2024 he would no longer serve as a producer on the franchise.
Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment America's YouTube channel, Bandai Namco Entertainment YouTube channel
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.