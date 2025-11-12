Digimon Story Time Stranger Game's Video Previews 1st DLC Pack

"Additional Digimon & Episode Pack 1: Alternate Dimension" debuts this winter

Bandai Namco Entertainment unveiled a new teaser trailer for the Digimon Story Time Stranger game during Sony 's State of Play live stream on Wednesay. The trailer shows the game's upcoming DLC pack titled "Additional Digimon & Episode Pack 1: Alternate Dimension," which will debut this winter. The DLC pack will include new story content, as well as Digivolution routes for Mega Digimon.

English trailer:

Japanese trailer:

The game launched for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on October 3.

A demo for the game launched on September 11. The demo includes two parts. In the game's prologue, the player investigates a disturbance in Shinjuku as an ADAMAS agent. After the prologue, a second option unlocks for players to explore the Digital World Iliad, featuring a mission and quest. Only data from the prologue section can transfer to the full version of the game.

Bandai Namco Entertainment describes the game:

In this JRPG, players will embark on an adventure that spans across worlds and even time itself. From the human world to the Digital World, collect and raise a diverse array of Digimon to fight in turn-based battles. Explore the eternal bond between humans and Digimon to unravel the mystery of your world's collapse - and save it once again.

Bandai Namco Entertainment released the original Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth game on PlayStation Vita in Japan in March 2015. The game then shipped for PlayStation 4 and PS Vita in the Americas in February 2016. The Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth - Hacker's Memory sequel game shipped for PS4 and PS Vita in Japan in December 2017. The game then shipped in the West in January 2018. Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition got a release for Switch and PC via Steam in October 2019. The game collection features both the Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth and Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth - Hacker's Memory games.

Digimon Survive , a hybrid visual novel and tactical role-playing game, launched for PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam worldwide in July 2022. The game is also compatible with PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Kazumasa Habu, a longtime producer for the Digimon games, announced in February 2024 he would no longer serve as a producer on the franchise .

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment America's YouTube channel, Bandai Namco Entertainment YouTube channel

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.