Eren the Southpaw Anime's Teaser Confirms Cast, More Staff, April 2026 Airing

A website opened on Tuesday and revealed the teaser visual and promotional video, lead cast members, full staff, television format, and April 2026 premiere for the anime of Kappi and nifuni 's Hidarikiki no Eren ( Eren the Southpaw ) manga. The announcements confirm the report that Animate Times briefly posted on Monday.

Distribution company GAGA streams the anime's teaser video and describes the story:

Halfway through high school, everyone begins to seriously consider their future. Koichi Asakura, who aspires to attend an art school to become a designer, is shocked one day by graffiti scrawled on the wall of an art museum. The artist is Ellen Yamagishi, a left-handed high school student whose talents have been suppressed since a certain incident.

The two eventually come to recognize each other through drawing, and Koichi embarks on his path to becoming a designer, while Ellen embarks on her path to becoming a painter.

Image via Eren the Southpaw anime's website ©かっぴー/アニメ「左ききのエレン」製作委員会

The anime will star Shōya Chiba and Yumi Uchiyama as Koichi Asakura and Eren Yamagishi, respectively.

Toshimasa Suzuki ( Fafner: Heaven and Earth film, Lagrange - The Flower of Rin-ne two seasons, RWBY: Ice Queendom ) is directing the anime at Signal.MD and Production I.G Taku Kishimoto ( BLUE LOCK two seasons, Haikyu!! series, Moriarty the Patriot ) is in charge of series scripts, and Takayuki Gotō ( Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex: Solid State Society film character designer and chief animation director, Parappa the Rapper ) is the animation character designer. Yuka Fukuchi and Akane Tamai (both Shinkalion Change the World and Platinum End episode animation directors) are designing the characters and are also the chief animation directors.

Additional staff includes:

Kappi debuted the manga on the cakes web manga service in March 2016. Kappi then launched a remake with art by nifuni on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in October 2017. The manga ended on October 8, 2022, and it got an extra chapter that December. Shueisha also published the manga's 23rd and 24th compiled book volumes, the latter being its final, that December.

The manga inspired a live-action series in October 2019.