Kadokawa Releases Stay Away from My Sons!, The Villainess Is Adored by the Prince of the Neighbor Kingdom Manga

Kadokawa announced on Wednesday the following new manga in English for release in November. Both manga will launch first on Renta! and BookWalker Global before their releases in other stores three months later.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © Kiiran, Mujiff

Stay Away from My Sons! The Almighty Boys' Love Author Fends Off the Villainess Stan

Kiiran (art), MJiffy (story)November 14The author, whose work The Odd-Eyed Butler has finally achieved their dream of being adapted into an anime, ends up in a heated online argument with a self-proclaimed "Fan of the Count's Daughter", who keeps bashing the submissive butler character ("the uke") and aggressively ships the dominant viscount ("the seme") with the story's villainess, the count's daughter.

In the middle of their furious debate, the author dies from an electric shock after the computer short-circuits.!? After waking up, the author discovers their reincarnation as the uke butler from The Odd-Eyed Butler! To make matters wors, that “Fan of the Count's Daughter” has also been reincarnated as the count's daughter herself...and has started making moves on the viscount!



Image courtesy of Kadokawa © Hoshina, Punichan, Akeno Naruse

Akuyaku Reijō wa Ringoku no Ōtaishi ni Dekiai Sareru

(art),(story),(character design)November 18Tiara Rose, the fiancee of her kingdom's crown prince, suddenly realizes that the world she's living in is actually the setting of her favorite otome game from her previous life! But she's not the heroine...she's the villainess!? By the time she remembers, it's already the day before the graduation party where she's destined to face “annulment of engagement” and “banishment from the kingdom”, just like in the game's scenario. Everything seems to be following the original plot...until the handsome crown prince of a neighboring kingdom suddenly proposes to her!? A love story where the supposed villainess is adored by an ultra-perfect foreign prince!!

Punichan first began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō service in 2016. B's-Log Bunko has added illustrations by Akeno Naruse and published 14 volumes of the light novel series, which has over 5.6 million copies in circulation. Kadokawa 's B's-LOG COMIC is serializing a manga adaptation by Hoshina with 16 compiled book volumes as of September 1. The light novel series also has a two-volume spinoff series, and a three-volume manga adaptation of that spinoff.

The series is inspiring a television anime that will premiere in January.



Source: Email correspondence





