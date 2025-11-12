'Magic Repo Man: Dumped by My Party, I'll Cash In With a Cute Support Fairy to Become the Strongest!' Manga Gets TV Anime in 2026

An official X (formerly Twitter ) account opened on Tuesday to announce the television anime adaptation of Masakichi and Shingou Iijima 's Magic Repo Man: Dumped by My Party, I'll Cash In With a Cute Support Fairy to Become the Strongest! ( Kashita Maryoku wa [Ribo Harai] de Kyōsei Ch ōshū ~Y ōzumi to Party Tsuih ōsareta Ore wa, Kawaii Support Y ōsei to Issho ni Toritateta Maryoku wo Uny ōshite Saiky ō wo Mezasu.~ ) manga. The anime will premiere in 2026 on TV Asahi and 23 affiliated channels, as well as on BS Asahi . The announcement also revealed a teaser visual and the anime's main staff.

Iijima drew an illustration to commemorate the anime announcement:

Takahiro Tamano ( Baban Baban Ban Vampire , The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil assistant director) is directing the anime at Synergy SP . Ryūsuke Mori is in charge of series scripts, and Kazue Mori (The Yakuza's Guide to Babysitting sub-character designer) is designing the characters.

licensed the manga and will release the first volume in September 2026.describes the story:

If there's one thing you can never have enough of in a world of RPG-style swords and sorcery, it's magic points! Whether you're fueling spells, techniques, or showing off an incredible ability, you've gotta spend those points to do real damage. But what if you run out?

Lent is part of the up-and-coming party known as the “Skypiercers,” and thanks to his unique Gift, he can loan massive amounts of magic to others. No MP? No problem with Lent around! Except, now that his companions have become formidable heroes (thanks to his skill), his usefulness is questioned. Kicked out of the group, Lent is furious…until he discovers a hidden power to his Gift. Now, with his adorably devious fairy partner, he's going to claw back every last scrap of magic from his former party—with interest!

Masakichi launched the story on the Kakuyomu website in 2022. The story's manga adaptation by Iijima launched on BookLive and Flex Comics ' Comic Ark isekai manga label in 2023. The manga's second part is an original story completely different from the story posted on Kakuyomu. The manga's fifth compiled book volume will ship on November 14.