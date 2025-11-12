News
Over Requiemz Game Heads West for Switch in Summer 2026
posted on by Alex Mateo
Trailer streamed for otome game based on The Wizard of Oz
Aksys Games announced on Wednesday that it will release Idea Factory and Kogado Studio's OVER REQUIEMZ, an otome game based on The Wizard of Oz, for Nintendo Switch in the West in summer 2026. The company streamed a trailer, which features the theme song "Muted Expectations" by Hisano:
Aksys Games describes the story:
In a dark reimagining of the classic tale, high school student Yuhiru is swept up in a mysterious tornado and finds herself lost in Oz. There, she is unjustly sentenced to death and ordered to travel with four convicts on death row and their supervisor. Their goal? Mysterious ruins that look like home, only dilapidated and infested with monsters. At the mercy of her fellow travelers, Yuhiru will face many hard decisions along the way. But there's one thing she must bear in mind: No one is lost forever, no matter how far they've strayed.
The game debuted in Japan on April 17.
Source: Press release