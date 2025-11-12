The Unaware Atelier Master Anime Gets 2nd Season

1st season premiered on streaming services on March 30, on Japanese TV on April 6

The official website for the television anime of Yōsuke Tokino 's The Unaware Atelier Master ( Kanchigai no Atelier Meister: Eiyū Party no Moto Zatsuyō-Gakari ga, Jitsu wa Sentō Igai ga SSS Rank Datta to Iu Yoku Aru Hanashi ) light novel series announced on Wednesday that the anime will get a second season. The manga adaptation's artist Naharu Furukawa drew an illustration to celebrate the second season announcement:

Image via The Unaware Atelier Master anime's website ©2025時野洋輔・アルファポリス/勘違いの工房主製作委員会

The anime stars:

Hisashi Ishii ( Rainy Cocoa in Hawaii , Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear ) is directing the anime at EMT Squared . Deko Akao ( Higehiro , Komi Can't Communicate , Flying Witch ) is overseeing the series scripts, Miyuki Nakamura (sub-character designer for Banana Fish , Psycho-Pass ) is designing the characters, and Harikemu Wata is composing the music.

Alpha Manga is releasing the manga adaptation digitally, and it describes the story:

One day, Kurt, a kind-hearted boy, is suddenly kicked out of the Hero's Party for being "useless". He finds that his aptitude for weapons, magic, and all other combat-related skills is the lowest rank, so he takes odd-jobs repairing the castle walls and digging for minerals to make a living, where his exceptional abilities are immediately revealed. He proves to be skillful in cooking, building, mining, crafting magical tools--in fact, his aptitude for every skill unrelated to combat had an SSS-ranking! Kurt, however, seems completely unaware to his talent and ends up saving people, the town, and even the country through his unaware actions!?

AlphaPolis published the first novel volume in March 2019, and published the 11th volume on March 19. Zounose illustrates the novel series.

Naharu Furukawa launched the manga adaptation on AlphaPolis ' website in December 2019. The manga's ninth compiled book volume will ship on November 19.