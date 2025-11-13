2nd Live-Action Golden Kamuy Film Casts Sōkō Wada as Kadokura

Wada plays prison's head guard in film opening on March 13

Golden Kamuy: Attack on Abashiri Prison

The official website forArc), the second live-action film based on'smanga, announced on Friday thatwill join the film's cast as Toshiyuki Kadokura, the head of the guards at Abashiri Prison.

The film will open on March 13.

Kento Yamazaki reprises his role as Saichi Sugimoto and Anna Yamada as Asirpa. Yū Inaba joins the film's cast as Tokishige Usami.

Other cast members include:

Kenji Katagiri directs the film at CREDEUS based on a script by returning writer Tsutomu Kuroiwa . Yutaka Yamada is also back to compose the music, and Hiroshi Nakagawa and Debo Akibe serve as Ainu culture and language supervisors.

The first live-action Golden Kamuy film opened in Japan in January 2024 and topped the Japanese box office in its first weekend. The film sold 356,000 tickets for 533,848,690 yen (about US$3.69 million) in its first three days.

Netflix began streaming the first film in May 2024.

Shigeaki Kubo directed the first film at production company CREDEUS . Tsutomu Kuroiwa wrote the script. Yutaka Yamada composed the music. Hiroshi Nakagawa and Debo Akibe were credited as Ainu culture advisers.

Kenji Katagiri , Ken Ochiai , and Yōsuke Satō joined the film's director Kubo on directing the follow-up Golden Kamuy -The Hunt of Prisoners in Hokkaido- live-action series. Similarly, Yoshiaki Dewa joined the film's composer Yamada for the series. Japanese rock group ACIDMAN performed the theme song "Kagayakerumono" (Those Who Shine). The live-action series debuted in October 2024, and Netflix added the series on February 6.

Satoru Noda launched the manga in Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine in 2014, and ended it in April 2022. The manga has inspired four anime seasons, and production of the anime's final arc has been green-lit.