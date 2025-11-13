Disney Twisted-Wonderland Anime Confirms 2nd Season in Production

2nd season titled Episode of Savanaclaw ; 1st season debuted on October 29

The official YouTube channel for the Disney+ service started streaming a special video for the Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Animation series (written as Twisted Wonderland) on Thursday. The video announced that the anime's second season titled Episode of Savanaclaw is in the works.





eight-episode season

exclusively on

Disney+

on October 29, and the overall anime will

for three seasons. The seasons adapt the original smartphone game's accompanying manga under the titles

,

, and

. The anime's English

on Disney+ and Hulu on October 29, the same day the anime premiered. dub debuted

The ongoing first

Yōhei Azakami voices the protagonist Yūken Enma, as seen in the manga adaptation of the original game. Yuken is a kendō (swordsmanship) club member at Hibari Metropolitan High School. One evening during a full moon, a pitch-black carriage suddenly appears, and he is transported to the alternate world Twisted-Wonderland. He finds himself at the enrollment ceremony for a prestigious magic training academy, Night Raven College.

The main cast for the first season, Episode of Heartslabyul, includes these returning cast members from the main game:

Previously announced new cast members include Kenyū Horiuchi as Dark Mirror and Kento Hama as Che'nya. Other cast members are:

Takahiro Natori ( Aria the Benedizione , Tokyo Mew Mew New ) is serving as chief director and series script supervisor, and Shin Katagai ( The Ossan Newbie Adventurer ) is directing at Yumeta Company and Graphinica . Yoichi Kato ( Space Brothers , Aikatsu! ) is credited as the main writer. Hanaka Nakano and Akane Satō are designing the characters.

Takumi Ozawa , the composer of the game, is also composing the music in the anime itself. The " Night Ravens " perform the opening theme song "Piece of my world."

The game's story begins when the main character is summoned to another world by a magic mirror. There, the main character arrives at the prestigious magic training school Night Raven College. With nowhere to go, the main character is offered protection by the school's masked headmaster, and gets to know the uncooperative but genius students of the school while trying to find a way to get back home.