Disney Twisted-Wonderland Anime Confirms 2nd Season in Production
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official YouTube channel for the Disney+ service started streaming a special video for the Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Animation series (written as Twisted Wonderland) on Thursday. The video announced that the anime's second season titled Episode of Savanaclaw is in the works.
The ongoing first eight-episode season debuted exclusively on Disney+ on October 29, and the overall anime will run for three seasons. The seasons adapt the original smartphone game's accompanying manga under the titles Episode of Heartslabyul, Episode of Savanaclaw, and Episode of Octavinelle. The anime's English dub debuted on Disney+ and Hulu on October 29, the same day the anime premiered.
Yōhei Azakami voices the protagonist Yūken Enma, as seen in the manga adaptation of the original game. Yuken is a kendō (swordsmanship) club member at Hibari Metropolitan High School. One evening during a full moon, a pitch-black carriage suddenly appears, and he is transported to the alternate world Twisted-Wonderland. He finds himself at the enrollment ceremony for a prestigious magic training academy, Night Raven College.
The main cast for the first season, Episode of Heartslabyul, includes these returning cast members from the main game:
- Natsuki Hanae as Riddle Rosehearts
- Seiichirō Yamashita as Ace Trappola
- Chiaki Kobayashi as Deuce Spade
- Ryōta Suzuki as Trey Clover
- Tatsuyuki Kobayashi as Cater Diamond
- Noriaki Sugiyama as Grim
- Mitsuru Miyamoto as Dire Crowley
Previously announced new cast members include Kenyū Horiuchi as Dark Mirror and Kento Hama as Che'nya. Other cast members are:
- Savanaclaw Dorm:
- Yūichirō Umehara as Leona Kingscholar
- Taito Ban as Jack Howl
- Aoi Ichikawa as Ruggie Bucchi
- Octavinelle Dorm:
- Atsushi Tamaru as Azul Ashengrotto
- Wataru Komada as Jade Leech
- Nobuhiko Okamoto as Floyd Leech
- Scarabia Dorm:
- Kazuki Furuta as Kalim Al-Asim
- Kaname Futaba as Jamil Viper
- Pomefiore Dorm
- Hiroki Aiba as Vil Schoenheit
- Shimba Tsuchiya as Epel Felmier
- Yōjirō Itokawa as Rook Hunt
- Ignihyde Dorm
- Kōki Uchiyama as Idia Shroud
- Shōta Aoi as Ortho Shroud
- Diasomnia Dorm
- Kazuki Katō as Malleus Draconia
- Hikaru Midorikawa as Lilia Vanrouge
- Nobunaga Shimazaki as Silver
- Haruki Ishiya as Sebek Zigvolt
- Night Raven College Staff
- Kento Itō as Divus Crewel
- Rikiya Koyama as Mozus Trein
- Ryōta Takeuchi as Ashton Vargas
- Subaru Kimura as Sam
Takahiro Natori (Aria the Benedizione, Tokyo Mew Mew New) is serving as chief director and series script supervisor, and Shin Katagai (The Ossan Newbie Adventurer) is directing at Yumeta Company and Graphinica. Yoichi Kato (Space Brothers, Aikatsu!) is credited as the main writer. Hanaka Nakano and Akane Satō are designing the characters.
Takumi Ozawa, the composer of the game, is also composing the music in the anime itself. The "Night Ravens" perform the opening theme song "Piece of my world."
The game's story begins when the main character is summoned to another world by a magic mirror. There, the main character arrives at the prestigious magic training school Night Raven College. With nowhere to go, the main character is offered protection by the school's masked headmaster, and gets to know the uncooperative but genius students of the school while trying to find a way to get back home.
Sources: Disney+ YouTube channel, Comic Natalie