Love Unseen Beneath the Clear Night Sky Novel Gets TV Anime, Live-Action Series

Live-action series premieres on December 11

SB Creative announced on Friday that Nanigashi Shima and raemz 's Love Unseen Beneath the Clear Night Sky ( Tōmei na Yoru ni Kakeru Kimi to, Me ni Mienai Koi wo Shita ) novel is inspiring both a television anime adaptation and a live-action television series.

Image via PR Times ©志馬なにがし・SBクリエイティブ／ドラマ「かけ恋」製作委員会・MBS

The live-action series will premiere on December 11 on MBS ' Drama Tokku programming block, as well as on tvk, Chiba TV , and TV Saitama . Riko Nagase (left in image above) and Taiyu Fujiwara (right) star in the series as Kohara Fuyutsuki and Kakeru Mano, respectively. Ryōma Kosasa is directing the series.

SB Creative will reveal more details about the anime adaptation at a later date.

Image via Amazon © Nanigashi Shima, SB Creative, Yen Press

Yen Press is releasing the novel in English, and it describes the story:

On an April night in Tokyo, still too early for fireworks, university student Kakero Mano meets a woman named Koharu Fuyutsuki. She is a beautiful girl who stands out from the crowd, laughs a lot, and exudes a warmth that contrasts sharply with Kakero's own introversion. But there was something Kakero didn't know at first―she can't see. Unlike Kakero, Koharu hasn't given up on anything, even with her blindness. She attends university daily, shows interest in clubs, makes friends―and dreams of launching fireworks one day. Kakero wonders why, when she can't see them...but maybe it doesn't matter. And maybe he can start moving forward, too, for the girl who's always been by his side.

Shima released the novel in August 2023, with illustrations by raemz . Yen Press released the novel in English on January 21 earlier this year. Shima released a sequel novel titled Gokusai no Yoru ni Kakeru Kimi to, Me ni Mienai Koi wo Shita (Love Unseen Beneath a Colorful Night Sky) in August 2024. hat. launched a manga adaptation of the first novel on Square Enix 's Manga UP! website in August 2024. Square Enix published the manga's first volume on July 1.

The novel ranked #3 in the Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! 2024 guidebook's overall category, and it won the grand prize in the 15th GA Bunko Prize competition.

Shima and raemz have also worked together on the Yoru ga Aketara Asa ga Kuru novel, which released in August 2024, as well as a spinoff novel to that titled Asa ga Kuru Made Yoru wa Matsu , which released on March 15 earlier this year.

Source: PR Times

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.