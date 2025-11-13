Media Factory's Light Novel Imprint Makes Fall Event Online-Only After Threats

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©鵜飼有志・ねこめたる/KADOKAWA/「死亡遊戯で飯を食う。」製作委員会

, the light novel imprint of's brand company, announced on Thursday that itsNatsu no Gakuensai 2025 (Autumn School Festival 2025) event will be online-only because multiple violent threats were made against performers and attendees at a stage event at IkebukuroFountain Square on Wednesday. The fall festival was scheduled to take place in-person at IkebukuroFountain Square on November 16 with simultaneous streaming on YouTube and Niconico Live . The events will proceed as scheduled online.

The company's world premiere screening for the Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table ( Shibō Yūgi de Meshi o Kuu ) television anime that was scheduled for the same day was also canceled. The company is offering refunds for the screening.

MF Bunko J reported the incident to the police, and it is working with them to take action against threats and ensure safety.

Traditionally, MF Bunko J 's festivals feature announcements for anime based on its light novel series.

